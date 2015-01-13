FRANKFURT Jan 13 Greece's Jan. 25 general
election will not influence the European Central Bank's monetary
policy path as it weighs up whether to embark on a sovereign
bond-buying plan at a meeting three days earlier, a top ECB
policymaker said.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told German
newspaper Die Welt that the bank was ready to take a decision on
whether to embark on a new bond-buy plan at its Jan. 22 meeting,
though this did not necessarily mean it would do so.
"An election there changes nothing on the path of monetary
policy," Coeure told the newspaper in an interview published in
its Tuesday edition.
"We are in any case ready to take a decision on January 22.
That doesn't necessarily have to mean we will actually decide
already," he added.
