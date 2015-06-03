* Rates left unchanged
* Tone seemingly more conciliatory on Greece
* Sees some loss of economic momentum
* Draghi says no question of curbing QE
By John O'Donnell and Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, June 3 Europe has lost some growth
momentum and bond market volatility is here to stay, the
European Central Bank said on Wednesday, pledging to see through
its money printing scheme until its job of lifting the economy
is done.
In remarks after the bank left rates on hold at record lows,
ECB president Mario Draghi also urged a deal with Greece, which
is facing default without aid, in order to keep it in the
currency bloc.
In what may be seen as a concession, Draghi said the
eventual deal, now under negotiation, should take into account
Greece's economic decline, particularly when setting fiscal
targets that Athens argues are too demanding.
But he made it clear that the ECB would not tide over
Greece's finances in the meantime by loosening restrictions on
short-term funding before euro zone backers first release loans.
"The Governing Council of the ECB wants Greece to stay in
the euro zone," Draghi told a news conference.
"The current downgraded growth perspectives of the Greek
economy should be taken into account in determining what the
appropriate budgetary surplus figures should be."
Investment bank Barclays said the tone of Draghi's comments,
where he referred to 'social fairness', may signal a more
conciliatory tone in the ECB's stance.
"We think that Draghi's choice of words in his response,
including on 'social fairness', signals the willingness for
Europe to also consider Greece's needs," Barclays said.
Still, edgy bond markets sold off on Draghi's comment,
anticipating a more reassuring message, and normally rock-solid
German 10-year yields continued their climb.
They are up more than 30 basis point in two days, their
biggest jump in years.
As analysts sought to explain Wednesday's bond market move,
JP Morgan said markets were overreacting to a slight increase in
2015 inflation forecast.
Draghi said the selloff in recent weeks was due to a range
of factors and insisted the bank would look though the
volatility.
"We should get used to periods of higher volatility," he
said. "At very low levels of interest rates, asset prices tend
to show higher volatility."
FULL SPEED AHEAD ON QE
Though deflation has ended and prices rose faster than
markets expected in May, alleviating the bank's biggest
headaches, Draghi admitted that growth prospects have dimmed and
the bank slightly cut its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP)
growth forecast.
"There has been a loss or some loss of momentum, modest I
would say ... mostly due to weakening of the economies outside
the euro area, emerging markets mostly," he said.
Still, he said economic growth would broaden and risks are
now more balanced, due in part to the bank's 1-trillion-euro
plus asset buying programme, known as quantitative easing, which
the ECB could in theory even expand, even if such an option is
not being discussed.
The bank rolled out the asset buying scheme earlier this
year to boost prices on the grounds that inflation is set to
undershoot its target until 2017.
Early indications are that the scheme is working. Data this
week showed euro inflation turned positive in May and the
closely-watched core rate jumped to 0.9 percent, prompting the
bank to lift its full-year forecast to 0.3 percent from the
unchanged prices seen in March.
Inflation next year is seen at 1.5 percent then rising to
1.8 percent in 2017, in line with earlier projections, but only
if the money printing programme is carried out in full, Draghi
said.
"Risks remained to the downside to both price and growth
stability," Citi said in a note. "Most of the growth risks were
seen as coming from outside Europe, so even the downside risks
were tapered."
With global oil prices now rising and the impact of last
year's dramatic fall dropping out of the equation by the end of
2015, price pressures should rise automatically.
But Draghi rejected any suggestion that the money printing
operation should end ahead of schedule and said it was too early
to even discuss how it would end.
"Exit strategies are a really high-class problem, and we're
really far from that, so we are not discussing anything about
that," he said, adding that there was a "long way to go" on
inflation.
($1 = 0.8991 euros)
