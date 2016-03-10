(Refiles to fix typo)
* Market awaits details of ECB's corporate purchases
* Credit indices rallied sharply in reaction
* US corporates eye opportunities
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's
announcement that it was launching a new corporate sector
purchase programme sent shockwaves through the European
corporate bond market on Thursday, with many left scratching
their heads as to exactly what shape it will take.
Credit indices rallied sharply on the back of the news but
investors and bankers are now awaiting further details, such as
eligibility criteria and how the purchases will be made.
"It's a bazooka for sure, but we need to see the details.
There are expectations at least that the ECB will participate in
the primary corporate market, like the ABS and covered bond
markets, but let's see," one syndicate official said.
Markit's iTraxx Main and Crossover indices moved sharply
tighter by 10bp and 35bp, respectively, to stand at 80bp and
338bp, having traded as tight as 78.625bp and 330.5bp. The
Senior Financials index ratcheted in to 77.5bp at one point,
before giving back some of the gains and pushing out to 85bp.
The ECB is desperate to revive a moribund European economy
and said it would add 20bn a month to its 60bn stimulus
programme. According to UBS analysts, the European
investment-grade corporate bond market totals around 800bn.
"The devil is in the detail of what will be included in the
corporate bond purchases, and right now that presents more
questions than answers. Will they go direct to primary dealers
or to the open market? How do they target one name over another?
And how much will be done?" said a credit analyst.
"There's an initial bit of euphoria because it's more than
the market was anticipating, but the direct impact of this
programme is yet to be seen."
While adding corporate names to its list of purchases is not
entirely unprecedented (the central bank included three Italian
names - Enel, Terna and Snam - in July 2015), the scale and
reach of the new programme is far broader.
US CORPORATES TO CASH IN
In the midst of the confusion, however, market players
agreed that US corporates would benefit from the low rate
environment in the European market after the ECB announced it
would cut all three of its interest rates.
Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole
said that corporate debt purchases in particular would drive a
wedge between the yields of euro-denominated bonds issued by
European and non-European companies.
"The latter assets will become even more attractive for the
eurozone investors starved for yield after repeated rounds of QE
and rate cuts," he wrote in a note.
US names have made a splash in the European corporate
primary market this year, accounting for over 17bn out of the
45.4bn of euro-denominated investment-grade issuance sold so
far.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, for example, left no
time for the dust to settle on its US$9bn bond issue on Tuesday
before crossing the pond for another 2.75bn of M&A financing
just a day later.
"It will benefit US issuers, so hopefully it will encourage
more European borrowers to wake up and get involved in the
market rather than just leaving the floor clear for the US
issuers to mop up," a corporate syndicate banker said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, additional reporting by Will
Caiger-Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Phillip Wright)