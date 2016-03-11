(Refiles to clarify auto finance, not auto companies in para
four)
* Market awaits eligibility details
* Liquidly woes and distortions ahead
* US corporates and high-yield set to gain
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's
announcement that it was launching a new corporate sector
purchase programme sent shockwaves through the European
corporate bond market on Thursday, with many left scratching
their heads as to what shape it will take.
A mixed market reaction was reflected in the volatile credit
indices on Friday, though investors were happy to pile in to a
new 600m deal from French auto part supplier Valeo.
The transaction attracted a whopping 7bn, making for the
biggest order book for a single-tranche corporate deal so far
this year.
The ECB will add 20bn a month to its 60bn programme
. But with hybrids, financials and auto finance
excluded, only 550bn out of a total of 1.6tr of euro
investment-grade debt will be eligible for ECB purchases,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.
"The criteria will presumably mean [the programme will
concentrate on bonds issued by] the bigger multinationals, but
when you look at this year's corporate supply, a majority of
that is from US companies and smaller European firms, so the
question is, what are they able to buy?" said Brendon Moran,
global co-head, corporate DCM origination at Societe Generale.
"If supply's not there it will prove difficult."
Another concern is that the freshly announced stimulus
measures will throttle liquidity and create serious distortions
similar to those in the public sector and covered bond markets.
"We already have investors who are unhappy about the size of
their allocations [in new bond deals] and now we'll have another
investor in the mix to compete with them as we saw in the
covered bond market," Moran said.
THE WINNERS
In the midst of the confusion market players nonetheless
agreed that tighter spreads on bonds eligible for ECB purchase
will provide buying opportunities - even for instruments such as
high-yield bonds and reverse Yankees that are excluded from the
programme.
"It presents a buying opportunity to capitalise on the
higher yields of the European high-yield market," said Nicolas
Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment
Managers.
"You'll see a lot of buyers moving down the credit spectrum
for bigger returns. It's definitely credit positive for that
market."
Dutch vehicle-leasing company LeasePlan took advantage of
Thursday's sharp rally to print a 1.55bn-equivalent LBO bond at
tighter price talk than whispers earlier that day.
At the same time, US names are expected to continue flooding
the European market to cash in on the low rate environment
following the ECB's decision to cut all three of its interest
rates.
Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit
Agricole, said that corporate debt purchases would drive a wedge
between the yields of euro-denominated bonds issued by European
and non-European companies.
"The latter assets will become even more attractive for the
eurozone investors starved for yield after repeated rounds of QE
and rate cuts," he wrote in a research note.
US names have accounted for over 17bn out of the 45.4bn of
euro-denominated investment-grade issuance sold so far this
year.
For example, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway left no
time for the dust to settle on its US$9bn bond issue on Tuesday
before crossing the pond for another 2.75bn of M&A financing
just a day later.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Matthew Davies and
Helene Durand)