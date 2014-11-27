FRANKFURT Nov 27 The euro zone's economy needs
a comprehensive strategy including reforms to get it back on
track, the president of the European Central Bank said on
Thursday, adding that the task could not be left to monetary
policy alone.
"Now is certainly not the right moment for complacency,
neither in the area of fiscal policies nor with regard to
structural reforms," he said in a summary of his remarks
delivered to the Finnish parliament released by the Bank of
Finland.
"It should be clear that monetary policy alone cannot do all
the 'heavy lifting'. All policy actors - both at the national
and the European level - need to do their part."
"This should be embedded in a comprehensive strategy that
puts the euro area economy back on track," he said, reiterating
the commitment by the ECB's governing council to take additional
steps to combat low price inflation.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)