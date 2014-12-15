* Visco says many at ECB support acting to contain deflation
* Calls for large-scale bond buys if inflation stays low
ROME, Dec 15 Italy's central bank chief called
on Monday for the European Central Bank to begin large-scale
bond purchases "rather quickly" if price pressures remain weak,
adding that oil price falls would indeed push down inflation.
Ignazio Visco, who sits on the ECB's Governing Council, made
the comments as the policymakers consider printing money to buy
sovereign debt -- so-called quantitative easing -- next year to
prevent the euro zone slipping into a deflationary spiral.
Visco, who belongs to the dovish camp on the 24-member
Council, said many ECB policymakers supported acting to contain
the risk of deflation. The bank has said it will decide early
next year whether to take fresh action.
"If new inflation figures confirm the persistence or even
the worsening of the risks to price stability in the euro area,
then it would be necessary to start rather quickly further
interventions to buy bonds on a large scale," Visco said in
testimony in Italy's parliament.
Such an operation would aim to bring the ECB's balance sheet
to "desired levels", he said. The ECB has a self-imposed target
to grow its balance sheet by around 1 trillion euros to levels
seen in early 2012.
The ECB is already trying to achieve that target by buying
private sector assets with a view to pumping money into the
economy to save it from deflation. However, these efforts have
been modest, raising pressure on the ECB to buy sovereign bonds.
Updated figures from the ECB on Monday showed it bought 187
million euros worth of asset-backed securities last week. It
purchased 3.829 billion euros worth of covered bonds.
Buying sovereign bonds would allow the ECB to have a bigger
impact in a large, liquid market. However, hawks on the Council
led by Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann oppose quantitative
easing.
Weidmann, who has laid bare the entrenched German opposition
to buying government bonds to do this, told Italy's La
Repubblica newspaper in a weekend interview: "There is no
binding need to respond" to low inflation.
The Bundesbank nonetheless said on Monday it would have to
cut its 2015 inflation forecast if recent declines in oil prices
are sustained.
Visco said the effect of oil price falls on inflation "will
be worse in coming months", adding: "At the ECB, many of us
support moving to contain these risks."
