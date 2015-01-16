* Unwinding crisis loans shrink ECB balance sheet
* ECB wants to expand its balance sheet to deploy stimulus
* Balance sheet dynamics raise pressure for QE next week
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 A fresh repayment of crisis
loans next week will have a tightening effect on the European
Central Bank's policy stance, bolstering the case for it to
deliver a broad bond-buying plan at a crunch Jan. 22 meeting.
The repayments have a shrinking effect on the ECB's balance
sheet - just the opposite of what the central bank wants to
achieve - and leave it swimming against the tide of its own past
policy measures as they unwind.
The ECB said on Friday banks would repay 13.864 billion
euros next week in loans they took at the height of the euro
zone crisis in late 2011 and early 2012. Some 196 billion
remains to be paid before they mature later this month and next.
That means the ECB's balance sheet, which fell to 2.169
trillion euros last week as banks took less in weekly ECB loans,
might even dip below 2 trillion euros in the coming weeks as the
remainder of the so-called LTRO 3-year crisis funds are repaid.
The direction of travel is wrong for the ECB, which wants to
grow the balance sheet towards 3 trillion euros by injecting
money into the flagging economy with a view to stimulating
demand and buoying inflation, which has turned negative.
A batch of asset purchase plans and new loans the ECB
launched last year have failed to prevent the balance sheet
shrinking, effectively leaving the ECB with only one tool to hit
its target: a broad sovereign bond-purchase plan.
The ECB's policymaking Governing Council meets next
Thursday, with market expectations high that it will announce
just such a programme of so-called quantitative easing (QE) -
essentially money printing to buy sovereign bonds.
Intervening in the large, liquid government bond market
would allow the ECB to achieve the scale of impact it has failed
to have with other stimulus measures. ECB Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure said the scale of such a plan was key.
"For it to be efficient, it has to be big," he told the
Irish Times in an interview published on Friday.
PRESSURE TO ACT
Another Governing Council member, Ewald Nowotny, said
earlier this week the shrinking balance sheet effect risked
tightening policy and that "it would make sense to act on the
monetary policy front".
The balance sheet may have dipped again this week, as banks
took a similar amount in weekly funds but repaid some 14 billion
euros in LTROs this week.
Other stimulative measures the central bank began deploying
last year have proven to be small-scale so far.
A covered bond buying programme has amassed a volume of 31
billion euros, and the ECB's purchases of bundled loans known as
asset-backed securities amount to less than 2 billion euros.
Banks took just over 200 billion euros in two shots of
cheap, four-years the ECB offered last September and December -
far less than the 400 billion euros on offer last year.
The combined effect of those stimulus plans still leave the
ECB with much to do if it is to buoy prices in the euro zone,
where inflation is running at -0.2 percent - far below the ECB's
target of just under 2 percent.
"The aim of a QE is to ensure trust in the capacity of a
central bank to stabilise inflation," Coeure told French
newspaper Liberation in another interview.
"We will take the U.S. and British experiences into account
to determine the amount of bonds to buy in order to restore
confidence in the fact that inflation will come back to a level
close to and below 2 percent."
