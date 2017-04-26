* No policy change expected
* May acknowledge better growth
* Could set stage for June tone shift
* Decision at 1145 GMT, press conference at 1230 GMT
By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, April 27 The European Central Bank is
set to keep its ultra-easy policy stance firmly in place on
Thursday but may acknowledge better growth prospects, setting
the stage for a small signal as early as June about an eventual
reduction of stimulus.
ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to point to still-weak
inflation, muted wage growth and an uncertain outlook to argue
that easing off the accelerator now could unravel years of work
that have consumed much of the ECB's firepower, a poll of
analysts showed.
But Draghi may acknowledge the euro zone's solid growth
momentum, surging consumer and business confidence, and receding
political risk after the first round of France's presidential
vote put a pro-euro centrist in pole position.
The mild optimism would come after years of extraordinary
but untested stimulus measures.
Having missed its 2 percent inflation target for four
consecutive years, the ECB is buying 60 billion euros worth of
bonds per month at least until the end of the year and plans to
keep rates deep in negative territory until much later.
But growth is on its best run since the global financial
crisis, inflation is comfortably above 1 percent and the ECB's
policy arsenal is nearly depleted, all fuelling calls by
conservative policymakers to start plotting the way to the exit.
In a departure from the bank's long-held, more pessimistic
stance, ECB board member Benoit Coeure, a key ally of Draghi,
recently argued that the balance of risk for the economy is now
largely balanced.
Coeure's view may not signal an imminent policy shift but
suggests growing confidence in the outlook and a willingness to
entertain the once-taboo subject of scaling back stimulus.
The ECB announces its rate decision at 1145 GMT and Draghi
will hold a news conference at 1230 GMT.
JUNE
The next step, possibly in June, could mean dropping a bias
for even more policy easing and changing the wording of Draghi's
regular opening statement to reflect improved prospects for the
economy.
Last month, the ECB removed one phrase from the statement --
a pledge to act "using all the instruments available within its
mandate" if needed -- to signal a diminishing urgency for more
policy action.
Some or all the references to prevailing downside risks to
the outlook, to the possibility of further rate cuts or to
larger asset purchases may be taken out, sources with direct
knowledge of the bank's deliberations told Reuters earlier.
Policymakers are likely to remain cautious, however,
particularly those from the periphery of the bloc.
"Before getting too enthusiastic, not all is well in the
euro zone," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.
"Despite the cyclical upswing, unemployment rates in many
countries remain far too high to reduce social inequality,
government debt ratios have hardly come down in most countries,
and further and necessary works on the structure of the monetary
union have been put on hold."
Conservative policymakers meanwhile argue that too much
stimulus may already be fuelling asset price bubbles, risking
financial stability and eroding bank earnings so much that the
measures could actually hold back lending and thwart growth.
The ECB may also need to preserve whatever firepower it
still has left in case of renewed turmoil.
"We see only a short window for starting to withdraw the
non-standard policy measures, with the next potential tail risk
event approaching fast: Italian elections," Societe General
economist Anatoli Annenkov said.
"We thus see a need for the governors to reach a compromise
on an exit strategy over the summer."
Such a timeline would suggest cautious optimism from Draghi
on Thursday, with the ECB readying for a more ambitious shift in
June.
"We think that Thursday's meeting will be used by the ECB as
a 'bridge' to the June rendezvous, which promises to be
important," UniCredit economist Marco Valli said.
"If, as it now seems very likely, the French will elect a
mainstream president, on June 8 the ECB will probably scale back
some of its prudence and the new staff projections will finally
show a broadly balanced risk assessment."
