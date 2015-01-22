WASHINGTON Jan 22 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it welcomed the European Central Bank's
decision to buy government bonds, which will pump tens of
billions of euros into a sagging euro zone economy.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the monthly
purchases of 60 billion euros should "strongly reinforce" the
ECB's accommodative policies, helping to lower borrowing costs
across the euro zone, raise inflation expectations and support
the central bank's mandate for price stability.
"It remains essential that the accommodative monetary stance
is supported by comprehensive and timely policy actions in other
areas, not least structural reforms to boost potential growth
and ensure broad political support for demand management
policies," Lagarde added.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)