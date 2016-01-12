PARIS Jan 12 The European Central Bank must
continuously evaluate the effect of its money printing
programme, a policy setter said on Tuesday, adding that while
the falling price of oil lifted buying power, it hurt price
growth.
"The oil price fall has some positive impacts through
raising the purchasing power of euro zone households and this
reinforces the asset purchase programme," Josef Bonnici, the
governor of the Central Bank of Malta said.
"There is also an impact on inflation, not in the desired
direction, so there is some degree of offsetting between these
factors," said Bonnici, who also sits on the ECB's Governing
Council.
