* Market's longer-term inflation gauge at December highs
* Inflation-linked bonds also rally on ECB purchase scheme
* Jury out on whether QE will revive long-term inflation
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 23 Euro zone market inflation
expectations spiked to their highest level since December on
Friday in an initial sign of investor faith that the European
Central Bank's new money printing scheme is credible.
In a forceful effort to spur inflation, the ECB decided on
Thursday to pump 60 billion euros ($67.61 billion) a month into
the moribund euro zone economy, surpassing market expectations.
Initial reaction in the inflation market has been positive.
The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward
, the ECB's preferred gauge of the market's
longer-term inflation expectations, has jumped 9 basis points to
1.75 percent since Wednesday's close. link.reuters.com/gym83w
The contract, which shows where markets expect 2025
inflation forecasts to be in 2020, has rebounded from record
lows just below 1.50 percent hit a week ago but is still below
the ECB's roughly 2 percent goal.
Other measures such as spot inflation swaps rose
too, but more modestly.
Euro zone inflation-linked bonds, or linkers, also extended
their rally along with conventional sovereign bonds as demand
revived in a part of the market that has been shunned by many
investors over the past year as inflation evaporated.
Investors were, however, cautious about piling back into
inflation-protected bonds with the jury still out on the
long-term success of the new quantitative easing (QE) programme.
Besides the inclusion of linkers in the ECB's shopping
lists, as expected, investors were encouraged by the bank's
commitment to extend the scheme beyond its 18-month timetable if
inflation is not back near its target of just below 2 percent.
"It's been quite clear that once QE becomes a reality it
will succeed in reviving a really depressed market ... but the
thing is, will it be enough for this dynamic to continue and we
go back to this 2.20 percent level we had before summer?" said
Michael Leister, a strategist at Commerzbank.
"Probably not in a straight line because as things calm down
especially in inflation markets everyone will look again at the
outlook for inflation which is still very negative ... so it's
not all clear yet."
QUESTION OF CREDIBILITY
Analysts say a sustained rise in longer-term euro zone
inflation expectations within the ECB programme's initial
18-month span would be particularly challenging against a
backdrop of diminishing price pressures globally.
A relentless drop in oil prices since last August has hit
the cost of a wide range of goods and services, catching
policymakers by surprise.
In a snap Reuters poll taken after the ECB programme was
announced, a slim majority of economists said it would not
succeed in raising inflation to the ECB's target.
There are several reasons to be wary. Euro zone inflation is
falling further from the ECB's target. It fell to -0.2 percent
in December and is forecast to decline further to -0.5 percent
this month.
"We're going to have negative inflation ... still for much
of 2015. (This) doesn't provide a particularly supportive
backdrop for inflation markets," said Jamie Searle, a strategist
at Citi.
"So even though inflation markets show a rise in long-term
inflation expectations, in reality that is very much influenced
by where inflation is today. In the longer term it's a question
of (ECB) credibility.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
