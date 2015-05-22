LONDON May 22 "Don't Fight the Fed" has long
been a central tenet of financial markets and one of the most
profitable trading strategies around. This week confirmed - if
there was any doubt - that "Don't Fight the ECB" is just as
central, and equally profitable.
A speech in London on Monday from European Central Bank
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure about tweaks to the bank's
bond-buying programme, or quantitative easing (QE) caught the
market on the hop and triggered one of the euro's biggest falls
for years.
Coeure's audience was a select group of hedge fund managers
and investment bankers. They received market-moving information
at least 12 hours before the media and wider public that the ECB
could step up its bond-buying programme in May and June.
Giving this highly sensitive information to an
invitation-only audience sparked a tidal wave of criticism of
the ECB.
As soon as markets got hold of the news, they moved. The
euro lost 1.5 percent against the dollar, putting Tuesday
among a handful of biggest daily losses since the depths of the
euro zone debt crisis in late 2011.
Coeure's remarks were confirmation that the ECB is flexible
in its approach and will do "whatever it takes", as famously
announced by his boss Mario Draghi in July 2012, to achieve the
ECB's goal of killing off deflation and bringing inflation back
to target.
Traders would be brave to go against it. Even if the entire
market seems to be a buyer of European stocks and valuations are
the highest since the euro's launch, according to some metrics,
most are looking to maintain exposure by carefully choosing
country or sector.
Deutsche Bank said on Friday that a snapshot poll of clients
at a recent conference showed that their top three favoured
trades were short euro (53 percent), long European equities (33
percent) and long German Bunds (7 percent).
Effectively, 93 percent of those polled were making bets
directly related to the ECB's policy of QE, which will see the
central bank buy about 1 trillion euros of bonds through
September next year.
So perhaps it was no coincidence that Coeure lobbed his
grenade this week after a month of rapidly strengthening euro
and rising bond yields which had resulted in an unwelcome
tightening of financial conditions across the 19-nation bloc.
It was clear that the ECB was uncomfortable with a 15-fold
rise in the Bund yield and 9 percent euro rally in only a month.
"Although they won't admit it, those comments show ECB has
an eye on the euro," agreed Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"The rise in the euro has caused a tightening in monetary
policy and that is definitely not a scenario that the ECB
wants."
Before Coeure spoke on Monday, the Bund yield was just under
0.7 percent and the euro was just under $1.15. On
Friday, the yield was back down at 0.6 percent and the euro was
$1.1150, posting its first weekly fall in six weeks.
"WHATEVER IT TAKES"
Draghi's impact on financial markets since he replaced
Jean-Claude Trichet at the helm of the ECB in November 2011 has
arguably been as great as that of any central banker in history.
In July 2012, with the euro zone debt crisis and soaring
borrowing costs threatening to rip apart the monetary union,
Draghi said in an unscripted speech that the ECB would do
"whatever it takes" to save the euro.
The borrowing costs crippling the so-called peripheral euro
zone countries such Spain, Italy and Portugal collapsed,
reaching record lows this year. The yield on some short-dated
debt has even fallen below zero.
It took longer for stock markets to catch on. But they have
been playing the "ECB QE trade" for some time and continue to do
so, buying almost any stock in the knowledge ECB policy will be
ultra-loose for well over a year at least.
Consultants Armstrong International this week published a
survey of 305 North American institutional investors, which
showed a record level of positive sentiment towards European
equities on the part of North American institutional investors.
"It feels very much like a land grab," said the firm's
chairman Martin Armstrong.
The latest monthly poll of global fund managers from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch showed that euro zone stocks remained the
No. 1 destination for equity investors in May. Only one in 10
managers polled was underweight euro zone stocks.
Data from EPFR this week showed that European equities have
been attracting net inflows on a cumulative basis every single
week since the start of last year.
This might suggest the "long" European stocks trade is
overcrowded. Analysis from Morgan Stanley shows that the median
price/earnings ratio is 18, the highest since the late 1990s and
close to the all-time highs.
"It is certainly too early to fight the ECB. The ECB will
carry on until September 2016 and possibly beyond," SteppenWolf
Capital chief investment officer, Phoebus Theologites, said.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, Alistair Smout and Sudip
Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise Ireland)