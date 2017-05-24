LJUBLJANA May 24 It is too early to conclude
that the European Central Bank has revived inflation so it
should maintain its package of measures until inflation is self
sustaining around its target, ECB policymaker Bostjan Jazbec
said on Wednesday.
With growth and inflation on the rise, the ECB has come
under pressure from conservative euro zone members to dial back
stimulus but doves have so far resisted, arguing that underlying
inflation is still too weak so removing stimulus now could
undermine their efforts.
"We are in a good position but it is too soon to conclude
that we have met our goal so we at the ECB insist on the policy
of quantitative easing at least till the end of 2017," Jazbec,
the Slovenian central bank Governor, told Reuters.
"Until we have enough proof that inflation is sustainable...
I believe that we at the ECB have to retain the package of
measures that brought the European economy to present
conditions," Jazbec said.
He added that fresh economic projections due at the June 8
Governing Council meeting would impact any decision on whether
to continue the asset buys into next year.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing
by Andreas Framke.)