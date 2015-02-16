LJUBLJANA Feb 16 The European Commission and EU
governments have to initiate new investments in order to
complement the ECB's quantitative easing policy, ECB governing
council member Bostjan Jazbec said in an interview with Radio
Slovenia on Monday.
"Central banks cannot initiate credit growth if there is not
sufficient demand for new loans," said Jazbec, who is also the
governor of the Bank of Slovenia.
"The only possible solution are the governments along with
(European Commission President) Juncker's investment plan, which
can make use of what the ECB is offering," Jazbec added.
