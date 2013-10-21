FRANKFURT Oct 21 European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said a cut in the ECB's main interest rate and a narrowing of the bands, or corridors, between its rates would risk stifling a revival in bank-to-bank lending.

The ECB's main refinancing rate stands at 0.50 percent. The rate on its deposit facility is at zero and the marginal lending - or emergency - rate is at 1.0 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank is watching moves in market interest rates closely and is ready to use any policy option to temper them if needed. Analysts have not ruled out a rate cut, though they did not take Draghi's comments as a cue for immediate ECB action.

"We are not in a position to exclude anything at this moment," Knot told news agency Market News International in an interview conducted last week and published on Monday.

"But for me, narrowing the corridor would have an awkward side effect in that it might stifle or even reverse the nascent revival that we are seeing in the interbank market."

Turning to the idea of a new ECB long-term lending measure (LTRO) for banks, Knot, who heads the Dutch central bank, said this "is good to keep in the back of our minds".

"I'm signed up to the statement that we don't want to jeopardize the recovery by allowing renewed liquidity tensions if we can avoid them with the instruments we have, but with the return of the interbank market I don't see a convincing reason at the moment to contemplate a new LTRO, and it's not on the table." (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Ron Askew)