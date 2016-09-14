VIENNA, Sept 14 The European Central Bank will
find instruments if it needs to provide more stimulus but with
much of its arsenal already exhausted, it is facing the danger
of diminishing returns, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said
on Wednesday.
"If we need to find instruments, we will find instruments,"
Knot, who also head the Dutch central banks, told a conference.
"One should never underestimate the degree of innovation that
also takes place within central banks."
"The problem is of course one of decreasing returns to
scale... if you provide more and more of essentially the same
medicine," Knot said. "So you have decreasing efficiency and
probably increasing side effects."
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, writing by Balazs Koranyi)