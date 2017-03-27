FRANKFURT, March 27 It is premature for the
European Central Bank to discuss any change in its policy stance
but the bank should make preparations for its eventual exit from
extraordinary stimulus, executive board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger told CNBC.
She said growth prospects are good and she was hoping for
more solid data through June, which could then prompt a
discussion of the bank's policy stance, she said.
"We should prepare for a change in the policy and as soon as
the data is stable and we have a sustainable path towards our
objective of price stability, then we are well prepared to do,"
Lautenschlaeger said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Andreas Framke)