FRANKFURT, March 27 It is premature for the European Central Bank to discuss any change in its policy stance but the bank should make preparations for its eventual exit from extraordinary stimulus, executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger told CNBC.

She said growth prospects are good and she was hoping for more solid data through June, which could then prompt a discussion of the bank's policy stance, she said.

"We should prepare for a change in the policy and as soon as the data is stable and we have a sustainable path towards our objective of price stability, then we are well prepared to do," Lautenschlaeger said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Andreas Framke)