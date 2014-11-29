BERLIN Nov 29 ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Saturday she saw little room for further easing of monetary policy despite a further fall in euro zone inflation.

"According to the current situation, the threshold as I see it for taking further action is very high, particularly for large-scale purchasing programmes," she said in Berlin, speaking five days ahead of the ECB's next Monetary Policy Committee meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Framke Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)