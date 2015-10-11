FRANKFURT Oct 11 The euro zone's economies
remain greatly vulnerable and monetary policy alone cannot fix
all problems, so governments must undertake reforms while loose
monetary policies buy them time, a senior European Central Bank
rate setter said on Sunday.
"Our main concern is that across euro area countries
domestic vulnerabilities are still very large, which implies a
limited ability to withstand adverse external shocks and to kick
start a new phase of sustainable growth," ECB Executive Board
member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in a speech.
"The vulnerabilities of many euro area countries are related
to the high stock of debt, both public and private, and to a
number of structural rigidities and institutional bottlenecks
that prevent an optimal allocation of resources across factors
of production, and thus limit total factor productivity growth,"
she said in a speech delivered in Lima.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)