By John O'Donnell
| LUXEMBOURG
LUXEMBOURG Jan 14 An adviser to Europe's top
court will deliver an opinion on Wednesday that could either
ease or complicate European Central Bank plans for printing
money to boost the struggling euro zone economy.
Advocate General Pedro Cruz Villalon will respond to a
challenge to the legality of an earlier, unused bond-buying
scheme that a group of Germans, from politicians to academics,
have questioned.
The adviser's opinion -- which recommends what the court
should do -- marks the latest chapter in a long-running dispute
between the ECB and Germany about printing money, or
quantitative easing (QE).
Germany's Bundesbank and many of the country's prominent
economists believe it would seed euro zone governments with
cheap finance, allowing them to avoid economic reform, with the
risk that the bill ultimately lands on the German taxpayer.
Although Wednesday's opinion looks at a bond-buying
blueprint from 2012, designed at the height of the crisis to
avert a break-up of the euro by helping countries in strife, it
could determine the shape of future QE to buy state bonds.
This would limit ECB President Mario Draghi's room for
manouevre as he tries to make good a promise to do 'whatever it
takes' to save the euro.
The ECB is on the verge of announcing an ambitious money
printing scheme as soon as next week to buoy falling prices and
put the struggling economy back on a steady footing.
"The three words 'whatever it takes' were so powerful
because they were presumed to mean unlimited help to save the
euro," said Thomas Mayer, an economist with Flossbach von Storch
Research Institute.
"If the court says there is a limit to 'whatever it takes',
then the market will be disappointed."
Roughly one year ago, Germany's Constitutional Court said
there was good reason to believe the earlier plan broke rules
forbidding the ECB from funding governments. But it asked the
European court for its view.
Regardless of the outcome, protest in Germany from its
Bundesbank and a sceptical public is likely limit the size or
scope of any scheme. Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has compared
it with drug addiction.
"The Germans never wanted the euro," said Bert Van Roosebeke
of the Centre for European Policy, a German think tank.
"They were happy with the Deutschmark. They now don't want
the ECB to buy bonds en masse to finance the budget of Italy."
While not binding, the adviser's opinion is typically
followed by the court's judges, who are due to deliver their
ruling in the coming months.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)