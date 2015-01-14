Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
BERLIN Jan 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she needed to study the European Court of Justice's preliminary assessment of the European Central Bank's 2012 bond-buying plan before she could comment on it.
The ECJ said earlier that the plan did not break EU law. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.