Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
FRANKFURT Jan 14 The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it had taken note of an opinion given by the advocate general of the European Court of Justice in a case over the legality of its OMT bond purchase programme, reiterating that the plan is "ready and available".
"ECB takes note of Advocate General's opinion. This is an important milestone in request for preliminary ruling. OMT is ready and available," the ECB said through its official twitter feed.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.