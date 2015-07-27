* Picture improves gradually for company credit but slowly

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, July 27 Bank lending across the euro zone improved further in June as home buyers dashed for cheap loans and brushed off uncertainty over Greece, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

The picture for credit in the bloc has been gradually improving since late 2014 after the ECB embarked on asset purchases, which it later expanded into a trillion euro plus programme that includes sovereign bonds.

The quantitative easing scheme, designed to lift the economy, has fuelled demand in particular for assets that offer a high return and tend to rise in value along with inflation, such as property.

Lending growth for home loans was up 1.6 percent in June, shooting up from growth of 0.1 percent two months earlier. Consumer credit too grew at 1.8 percent, compared to a slight contraction in April.

The latest data suggests consumers have largely ignored political troubles in Greece, which had closed down its banks and came close to falling out of the currency bloc before securing a last-minute bridging loan earlier this month.

"Despite Greece, China and other irritants, the euro zone recovery is on track and looks set to pick up some extra momentum later this year," Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg, said.

Yet the effects of money printing are not felt evenly throughout the economy and companies, which are debatably the most important driver for long-term recovery, still struggle to borrow.

Lending to companies fell by 0.2 percent in June. This was, however, a slower pace of decline for the 11th month in a row.

The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an early indicator of future economic activity, grew by 5.0 percent in June, in line with the previous month, the ECB said.

In a separate paper published on Monday, the European Central Bank said price inflation is set to gradually improve this year but that it remains too early to predict a turning point. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John O'Donnell/Jeremy Gaunt)