UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
FRANKFURT, April 2 The European Central Bank said it was making holdings of securities purchased under its public sector purchase programme (PSPP) available for securities lending as of Thursday.
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.