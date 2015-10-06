(Adds detail, quotes)
FRANKFURT Oct 6 The European Central Bank
should not take hasty action in adjusting its asset purchase
programme, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on
Tuesday, adding that he hoped the scheme could be ended next
September as scheduled.
The ECB should take its inflation-targeting mandate
seriously, especially after price moves turned negative last
month, but monetary policy works with a lag so the bank needs to
remain patient, Liikanen told German newspaper Boersen Zeitung.
The ECB has already said it may need to increase or extend
the asset buys, known as quantitative easing, as the fall in
commodity prices and the slowdown in emerging market growth push
inflation down, creating a further downside risk to price
growth.
"Monetary policy always works with a lag," Liikanen, who is
also the Finnish central bank chief, told the newspaper. "If I
compare the situation with a marathon I would say that we are
only at kilometre 15."
"Let's keep the tempo and let's stick to our plan. And if
things change, we should not draw any hasty conclusions."
The ECB is buying 60 billion euros worth of assets a month,
hoping to boost inflation from a negative 0.1 percent in
September to just under 2 percent over time.
"If you speculate too early about doing more it also weakens
what you have already decided on," Liikanen said. "I hope it
will be enough to buy until September 2016."
He added: "Our programme is a long-term project and we do
not question it every single day."
Easing growth in China and the low oil price are the biggest
risks to the euro zone but the drop in crude prices appears to
be supply-driven, which is less of a problem, said Liikanen.
