FRANKFURT, June 18 Banks on Thursday took out 73.8 billion euros ($84.14 billion) in a fourth tranche of long-term loans from the European Central Bank, more than forecast but still unlikely to drive a strong increase in bank lending.

Traders polled by Reuters had expected banks to borrow 60.0 billion euros in loans at the ECB's so-called targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO). The TLTRO take-up in March was 97.8 billion euros.

"The healthy uptake at the ECB's latest targeted longer-term refinancing operation adds to positive signs for the banking sector, but we doubt it will presage a sharp rise in lending," said Jennifer McKeown, economist at Capital Economics.

She noted that banks could hold on to the loans until September 2016 even if they did not boost lending activity and added that volatility on the bond markets and concerns about Greece's fate could encourage banks to use the funds as a means of financing for non-lending purposes.

The loans, which mature on Sept. 26, 2018, attracted bids from 128 banks - down from the 143 banks that had placed bids in March.

The ECB gave no details of which banks participated in the auction but Reuters calculations had previously shown that Italian banks were set to request around 14.4 billion euros of the longer-term funds.

The ECB is undertaking a scheme to buy government bonds and other assets known as "quantitative easing" (QE) to pump 1 trillion euros into the economy in order to lift inflation towards its target of just below 2 percent.

McKeown said the 73.8 billion euros taken up by banks on Thursday would not do much to help the ECB achieve a balance sheet of 1 trillion euros. "Accordingly, the onus will remain on the larger QE programme to revive the economy and even this may need to be expanded," she said.

