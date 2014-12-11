Dec 11 Banks took 130 billion euros ($161 billion) of cheap loans from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, taking their demand from two offers to barely half of what was on offer for them. The ECB wants to lend up to 1 trillion euros to banks to kick-start the euro zone economy, but banks have only taken 212 billion euros from the first two offers, far short of the 400 billion that had been on offer. Banks in Italy, Spain and elsewhere in southern Europe are expected to have taken most of the loans, with little demand expected from banks in northern Europe. The following banks said they had borrowed in the two offers (figures in euros): ITALY Eleven Italian banks said they planned to take about 26 billion euros in the second offer, according to a Reuters poll of 15 banks. Ten Italian banks took a combined 23 billion euros in the first offer in September, data compiled by Reuters show. BANK DEC OFFER SEPT OFFER Intesa Sanpaolo 8.6 bn 4 bn UniCredit *through its foreign units 2.2 bn* 7.8 bn Monte dei Paschi 3 bn 3 bn Iccrea Banca 1.8 bn 2.2 bn Banco Popolare 2.7 bn 1 bn UBI 3 bn Popolare Romagna 2 bn Popolare Milano 1.5 bn Popolare Vicenza 1.2 bn Banca Carige 400 mln 700 mln Credito Valtellinese 1 bn Veneto Banca 950 mln Popolare Sondrio 748 mln Credem 735 mln Mediobanca 570 mln SPAIN Seven Spanish banks have taken about 36 billion euros at the first two auctions, including 14.8 billion in September and 21 billion euros from the second offer, Reuters data showed. BANK DEC OFFER SEPT OFFER Santander 4.6 bn 3.6 bn Caixabank 3.9 bn 3.0 bn Sabadell 5.5 bn BBVA 2.6 bn 2.6 bn Banco Popular 2.9 bn 2.9 bn Bankia 2.7 bn Bankinter 1.5 bn GREECE National Bank of Greece, the country's largest lender, said it took 1 billion euros in the latest offer, after taking 500 million in September. AUSTRIA Erste Group Bank bid for 1.8 billion euros in the second offer. Raiffeisen Bank International said it had not taken part in the first two offers, but some of its overseas units may have. Their demand was likely to be less than 100 million euros. HIGH IN SOUTH, LOW IN NORTH Demand from banks in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Greece and central and eastern Europe was expected to be strong, with banks in those countries taking 90-95 percent, or 145-153 billion euros, of the 162 billion on offer to them in the first two tranches, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Banks in Germany, Austria and Finland were likely to only take 10-20 percent of the amount of offer, or 12-23 billion of the 117 billion available, the analysts said. It was more uncertain how much French and Benelux banks would take. Morgan Stanley said they could take anywhere between 40 percent and 70 percent of the 120 billion available, or between 48 billion and 84 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8070 euros) (Reporting by European bureaus; Editing by Vincent Baby)