MILAN Dec 11 Intesa Sanpaolo took 8.59 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in cheap funds the European Central Bank offered on Thursday under its second targeted longer-term refinancing operation this year, the Italian bank said in a statement.

The bank took 4 billion euro in September when the ECB offered the first round of the targeted loans. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)