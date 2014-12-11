BRIEF-H. Palmer Proctor, Jr to be named CEO of Fidelity Bank
* H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. To be named CEO of Fidelity Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 11 Italy's largest bank by assets, UniCredit, took 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of cheap longer-term loans offered by the European Central Bank on Thursday to boost bank lending in the euro zone, its chief executive said.
Federico Ghizzoni told reporters the bank would mostly use the funds for its Austrian operations. ($1 = 0.8024 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
ROME, March 16 Italy is expected to replace the chief executives of Poste Italiane and Leonardo in a round of appointments at state-controlled firms this month, several sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Gsv Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results