MILAN Dec 11 Italy's largest bank by assets, UniCredit, took 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of cheap longer-term loans offered by the European Central Bank on Thursday to boost bank lending in the euro zone, its chief executive said.

Federico Ghizzoni told reporters the bank would mostly use the funds for its Austrian operations. ($1 = 0.8024 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi)