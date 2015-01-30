LONDON Jan 30 The European Central Bank's
quantitative easing programme may prove to be major central
banks' last salvo in their post-crisis battle to revive growth,
heal the financial system and kill off the threat of deflation.
This leaves financial markets more exposed than at any time
in the last six years, entering an uncertain world without
implicit central bank backing now that monetary authorities have
effectively used up all their ammunition.
Having cut interest rates to zero and adopted a range of
other unconventional monetary and exchange rate policies that
have driven bond yields to their lowest in history - negative,
in some cases - central banks' power to drive down the cost of
money further and spur risk-taking and growth is waning.
As with the U.S. Federal Reserve's three rounds of QE
between 2008 and 2014, the big lurch lower in euro zone bond
yields had already happened before the ECB's announcement last
week.
Germany's benchmark 10-year yield fell 140 basis points last
year, Italy's 220 bps and Spain's 240 bps, all to record lows. A
50 percent collapse in oil prices since June also helped crush
yields.
The Fed got even more "bang for its buck", although
diminishing returns clearly set in: the 10-year Treasury yield
tumbled 200 bps in the two months before the Fed's first round
of QE in late 2008; 150 bps between July and September 2011
ahead of "QE2" in November that year; and a further 100 between
March and July 2012 before "QE3" in September that year.
So what now? If the QE tide raised all markets, the worry
may be that the converse is true now all that liquidity has been
pumped in or discounted.
If the first few weeks of January are a guide - notably the
Swiss franc undergoing the biggest move for a major currency
since global free-floating exchange rates were introduced over
40 years ago - 2015 will be highly volatile for markets.
The Swiss National Bank has spectacularly ditched its
three-year exchange rate cap experiment, while the U.S. and
British central banks could begin "normalising" policy this
year.
On top of that, global growth is creaking. The International
Monetary Fund and World Bank both cut their 2015 forecasts this
month.
"The reason ECB President Mario Draghi pushed QE out and out
and out was because once it's done there really is nothing left
- it's the last bullet in the gun," said Anne Richards, chief
investment officer at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"We are in for quite a volatile year this year,
unquestionably," said Richards, who is Europe's largest
independent fund manager, with more than $500 billion of assets
under management.
Richards recommends having as broad and diversified a
portfolio as possible, including assets as diverse as private
equity, infrastructure, and selected emerging markets.
She has never seen so much uncertainty in financial markets
in her 23-year investment career. The case for a bruising equity
market downturn over the coming few years is just as compelling
as the case for the bull run continuing, she said.
CROSSROADS
Major central banks have pumped more than $10 trillion of
stimulus into markets since the 2007-08 crash. Among the
consequences, a quarter of all euro zone bonds now carry
negative yields, according to Tradeweb. More than $7 trillion of
bonds globally have negative yields, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch says.
This stimulus lifted stock markets from the United States to
Germany to historic highs too, while equity and currency market
volatility sank to historic lows.
But those tectonic plates are shifting.
"The era when central bank improvisation can be the world's
growth strategy is coming to an end," Larry Summers, former U.S.
Treasury Secretary, told a panel at the World Economic Forum in
Davos last week.
The shift is most visible in foreign exchange. On top of the
Swiss franc's unprecedented 30 percent surge on Jan. 15, the
euro's slide since last summer and the dollar's broader rise
have accelerated in recent weeks.
The greenback's strength is starting to hurt U.S.
multinational corporate earnings, and the pain could grow this
year if this trend holds up.
These challenges should be partially offset by the ECB and
BOJ stimulus, although less of that QE may end up coursing
through the global financial system than the Fed's QE.
That's because euro zone and Japanese investors have a high
propensity to invest in home markets, said Ewen Cameron-Watt,
chief investment strategist at Blackrock, the world's biggest
investment fund.
"We're entering a period of divergence and we're seeing that
more in the strength of the dollar, so there may be slightly
harder sledging ahead," Cameron-Watt said.
"But while QE doesn't promote growth, it is an insurance
policy against deflation. It buys a lot of time so, when the
dips come along, use them as an opportunity, not a threat," he
said.
