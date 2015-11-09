BRIEF-JMP Group says established $200 mln revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas - SEC filing
* JMP Group LLC - on April 5, co established, through affiliate $200 million revolving credit facility with bnp paribas - SEC filing
LONDON Nov 9 The euro and money market interest rates fell on Monday after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is converging on a deposit rate cut in December, and may even consider one larger than 0.1 percent.
The single currency fell almost half a cent to $1.0738, handing back all of the day's gains.
Euro zone money market rates fell to imply around a 70 percent chance of a 0.1 percent cut in December.
German bond yields reversed an earlier rise to hit a low for the day of 0.68 percent.
"As the story suggests, analysts are moving towards a view that there could be a bigger than expected rate cut next month," Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.
"Draghi likes to surprise the market so the potential for something is being anticipated." (Reporting by John Geddie, Patrick Graham, Jemima Kelly and Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* JMP Group LLC - on April 5, co established, through affiliate $200 million revolving credit facility with bnp paribas - SEC filing
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility originally dated as of May 10, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ni01E0) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 6 Billionaire investor J.B. Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotels Corp fortune, formally entered a growing Democratic field for Illinois governor on Thursday, labeling Republican Bruce Rauner a "failure" as the state's chief executive.