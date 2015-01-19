BERLIN Jan 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not consider this a "week of destiny" for the euro, she said on Monday, adding that she continues to believe the euro zone crisis has not been completely overcome.

Asked if this could be described as a "week of destiny" with the European Central Bank expected to announce a government bond-buying programme on Thursday and Greece set to elect a new parliament on Sunday, Merkel disagreed.

"I wouldn't call this a week of destiny for the euro. I have always said the euro crisis has not yet been fully overcome. That counted for last week, in the last weeks of 2014, and it also counts for these weeks."

The ECB would make its decision in complete independence, she said, adding all efforts have focused on keeping Greece in the euro zone, and that Greeks would vote responsibly. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)