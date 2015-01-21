BERLIN Jan 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Wednesday that the ECB is independent in its decision-making but said it is important nevertheless for the central bank to avoid sending any signals that could undermine the need for structural reforms.

"The ECB hasn't made any decisions yet," Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin, asked about expectations the European Central Bank will announce a government bond-buying programme on Thursday. "There's been a lot of speculation (about that).

"Secondly, the ECB is independent. I can only repeat what I said on Monday evening that ... it's important for me, as a politician, that all signals have to be avoided that could be perceived as weakening the necessity for structural changes and closer economic-political cooperation in euro zone countries."

"That definitely has to be countered. We'll have to wait and see about everything else," she said. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum, Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)