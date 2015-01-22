DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday that moves by the European
Central Bank to bolster growth did not absolve European
politicians of their responsibility to reform their economies.
"Regardless of what the ECB does, it should not obscure the
fact that the real growth impulses must come from conditions set
by the politicians," Merkel said at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland.
"What's important for me is that (politicians) move even
more decisively to address the issues, rather than thinking that
the buying of time through other measures means we can forget
about structural reforms."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)