BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"(Draghi) indicated that when the European Central Bank's monetary policy measures, which of course can't be forever, are no longer in place, then it will be very immportant to have done structural reforms to ensure a sustainable, lasting recovery," Merkel told reporters. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)