BERLIN, April 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel considers some of her finance minister's and other conservative politicians' criticism of the European Central Bank's monetary policy and low interest rates excessive, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

Without citing its sources, it said Merkel had told Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann this in a telephone call, during which she also welcomed Weidmann's public defence of ECB President Mario Draghi and the ECB's policy.

Handelsblatt said the telephone call between Merkel and Weidmann took place before the April 15-17 spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

Members of Merkel's conservatives have complained in recent weeks that the low-interest rate policies of the ECB are hurting savers as returns have dropped.

On Thursday Merkel said criticism in Germany of the ECB's low rates was legitimate, but she also stressed the central bank's independence.

A government spokeswoman could not comment on the report. The Bundesbank could not immediately be reached.

Draghi himself said on Thursday the ECB's policy was working and rates would stay at record lows for a long time. He said some criticism of the bank could be seen as endangering its independence, which could delay investment and hence prolong its current policies. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)