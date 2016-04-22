BERLIN, April 22 A German government spokeswoman denied on Friday that a call had taken place between Angela Merkel and the Bundesbank president after Handelsblatt reported the chancellor told Jens Weidmann some criticism German politicians had expressed about the ECB was excessive.

"This call did not take place," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)