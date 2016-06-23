FRANKFURT, June 23 The effectiveness of
unconventional monetary policy diminishes over time and causes
distortions, so it should not be maintained any longer than
necessary, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Yves
Mersch said on Thursday.
"Our framework requires that unconventional tools are used
for no longer than necessary, and no more intensively than
necessary," Mersch told a conference in Paris. "The ECB cannot,
will not, and need not exceed these limits."
"The longer unconventional policy lasts, the greater the
risk of distortions appearing and diminishing its effectiveness
over time," Mersch said. "That is why, when the economy improves
and inflation returns to our objective, we will have to
reassess, adjust and ultimately phase out our purchase
programmes and other non-standard measures."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)