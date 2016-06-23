FRANKFURT, June 23 The effectiveness of unconventional monetary policy diminishes over time and causes distortions, so it should not be maintained any longer than necessary, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

"Our framework requires that unconventional tools are used for no longer than necessary, and no more intensively than necessary," Mersch told a conference in Paris. "The ECB cannot, will not, and need not exceed these limits."

"The longer unconventional policy lasts, the greater the risk of distortions appearing and diminishing its effectiveness over time," Mersch said. "That is why, when the economy improves and inflation returns to our objective, we will have to reassess, adjust and ultimately phase out our purchase programmes and other non-standard measures." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)