FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The European Central Bank is looking into whether it should allow instant payments to be settled around the clock, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.

"The Governing Council has decided that it will launch and closely monitor an investigation with market participants on the necessity of extending settlement operating hours for a subset of its regular settlement services up to 24/7/365 to allow for real-time settlement of instant payments," Mersch said.

He added the ECB will also weigh the case for a euro zone-wide system to manage assets used as collateral to borrow money from the bloc's central banks.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)