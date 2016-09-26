Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The European Central Bank is looking into whether it should allow instant payments to be settled around the clock, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.
"The Governing Council has decided that it will launch and closely monitor an investigation with market participants on the necessity of extending settlement operating hours for a subset of its regular settlement services up to 24/7/365 to allow for real-time settlement of instant payments," Mersch said.
He added the ECB will also weigh the case for a euro zone-wide system to manage assets used as collateral to borrow money from the bloc's central banks.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)