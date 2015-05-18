STOCKHOLM May 18 The European Central Bank needs to keep up its pace of "intervention" until low price inflation is back on target, a senior policy setter said on Monday.

"We need to maintain the pace and volume of our interventions ... so that inflation rises back towards 2 percent as quickly as possible and that monetary policy can begin once more to normalise," Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said in the text of a speech.

The remarks show that Mersch, who had been sceptical about the launch of the 60-billion-euro-a-month programme to buy chiefly government bonds, is supportive of its rollout until its aim has been fulfilled.

