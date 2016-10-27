Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 27 The effectiveness of the European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy may decline over time while side effects could increase, a key policymaker argued on Thursday, as the bank contemplates whether to extend its asset-buying programme.
"The longer the measures are in place, the less effective they may become," ECB board member Yves Mersch said in a speech.
"The fact that additional lending in the euro area is losing momentum and that German banks are saying that the negative deposit facility rate is constraining lending volumes warrants attention," Mersch said. "We must be vigilant that this development does not spread to other euro area countries." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability