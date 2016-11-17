Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
FRANKFURT Nov 17 The European Central Bank may be close to declaring that interest rates have bottomed out but the bank will be "very cautious" in adjusting its policies, Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.
Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Mersch said that euro zone growth was still fragile and inflation was not rising in a sustainable way, warning that the ECB could do a "lot of damage" by acting too early.
He also cautioned against excessive expectations regarding the ECB's December meeting, noting that the sharp bond yield increases in recent weeks could impact the bank's assessment.
Still, when asked if he could declare that interest rates will not go any lower, Mersch said: "In my view, we are not far from the point where we can declare that." He also said "The ECB will be very cautious in adjusting its policy."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016