FRANKFURT Nov 17 The European Central Bank may be close to declaring that interest rates have bottomed out but the bank will be "very cautious" in adjusting its policies, Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Mersch said that euro zone growth was still fragile and inflation was not rising in a sustainable way, warning that the ECB could do a "lot of damage" by acting too early.

He also cautioned against excessive expectations regarding the ECB's December meeting, noting that the sharp bond yield increases in recent weeks could impact the bank's assessment.

Still, when asked if he could declare that interest rates will not go any lower, Mersch said: "In my view, we are not far from the point where we can declare that." He also said "The ECB will be very cautious in adjusting its policy."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)