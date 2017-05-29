VIENNA May 29 Wage growth in the euro zone will
come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation
if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank
policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"We have discussed quiet intensively why wage increases are
relatively subdued, but in my view this is a matter of some time
lag," Nowotny, Austria's central bank chief, told reporters in
Vienna.
"If the upswing gets more consolidated, I think we can
expect higher wage dynamics, which means that also core
inflation might get stronger," Nowotny added.
The ECB has repeatedly stressed that weak wage growth is
keeping a lid on inflation and it should not remove stimulus
until there is a convincing and durable upswing in underlying
prices.
Regarding growth, Nowotny said there has been a steady flow
of positive news but the ECB needs to be sure the improvement is
lasting.
