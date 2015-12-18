VIENNA Dec 18 European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday one must watch for side effects of current monetary policy, adding that as head of the Austrian National Bank he was watching the property market closely.

Nowotny, who was speaking at a news conference, has previously said such side effects could include bubbles. The Austrian National Bank's head of economic analysis told the same news conference there was not a property bubble in Austria. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)