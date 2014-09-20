* ECB waiting for results of current stimulus steps

* Noyer says euro zone "certainly not in deflation"

* But inflation too low for too long is "is dangerous"

* Weaker euro would be helpful to restore price stability

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 The European Central Bank is not currently considering widening its asset purchases to include government debt, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Tepid demand from banks for the ECB's first offer of ultra-long loans earlier in the week raised market speculation the ECB may still have do so-called quantitative easing (QE) - printing money to buy large amounts of private and sovereign debt.

Asked by German magazine WirtschaftsWoche in an interview, whether QE was on the ECB's agenda at the moment, Noyer said: "No. Decisions have been taken and we shall see if the foreseen results will come."

Following its policy decision in June and September that included the ultra-long loans as well as a programme to buy repackaged private debt, the ECB would now monitor financial markets and lending activities to see whether the steps worked.

"The final result may take 18 months, but the intermediate results should take place earlier than that," Noyer was quoted as saying in a pre-release of the interview.

The ECB's plan to buy asset-backed securities was met with criticism in Germany, where Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann warned against turning the ECB into the bad bank of Europe by taking risks off banks and passing them onto taxpayers.

Noyer said he could, generally speaking, understand and sympathise with concerns about the quality and safety of the ECB's balance sheet, but added that the new purchase programme would respect such concerns.

"I am rather confident that we can do that without taking risks and with the willingness to have a safe balance sheet."

The ECB's recent stimulus steps aim to revive lending and growth in the euro zone, which is struggling with weak inflation - 0.4 percent in August - and persistently high unemployment.

Noyer said even if the euro zone was "certainly not in deflation", "inflation too low for too long, and too far from price stability is dangerous". The ECB has a medium-term inflation target of below, but close to 2 percent.

"It would be logical and helpful to have a somewhat weaker euro to restore and maintain price stability," Noyer said, reiterating that the ECB does not have an exchange rate target. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)