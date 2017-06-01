(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=EUGDPQQP
euro zone poll data
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=EUECBR%3DECI
ECB poll data
By Shrutee Sarkar
June 1 The European Central Bank will sound a
little more optimistic on the economy at its June 8 meeting and
could raise its assessment of risks to balanced or begin
discussing shift from its bias to ease policy, a Reuters poll of
economists showed.
The central bank is not likely to signal any change yet to
the pace of its asset purchases, which will continue at 60
billion euros per month until December. And fewer than 10
percent of the regular survey panel said the ECB would drop the
possibility of increasing those purchases.
While the latest poll of over 65 economists taken in the
past week showed the euro zone economy will hum along at a
decent pace of growth, their own modest assessment of the
outlook for growth and inflation was not changed in any
significant way.
That suggests there is still some way to go before the
central bank decides that it needs to remove its extraordinary
stimulus to the euro area economy. ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Monday interest rates need to stay at record low levels
despite the resurgence in the economy.
"This makes for a difficult situation for the ECB, as robust
growth and weak price pressures bring about diverging
expectations of policy," said Bert Colijn, senior economist at
ING.
"The ECB will be cautious with its plans for monetary policy
to avoid a 'taper tantrum', but a change in communication on the
balance of risk and forward guidance can be expected next week."
Almost 90 percent of the respondents who answered an extra
question said the central bank is likely to change its guidance
or risk assessment at the June 8 meeting.
The central bank is expected to do that by declaring
economic risks broadly balanced and removing the reference to
lower rates in its communication.
(For a graphic on the ECB: reut.rs/2qIwiky)
That is in line with a separate exclusive Reuters story
based on four sources.
The latest preliminary data showed euro zone inflation eased
by more than expected in May, supporting policymakers' views
that only small adjustments should be made to stimulus and
rates.
"May's weak inflation rate suggests that the ECB is unlikely
to be in any rush to change anything more than communication,"
added ING's Colijn.
With euro zone economic growth on its best run since the
bloc's crisis a decade ago, conservative countries may
pressurize the ECB to start planning an exit from its ultra-easy
policy, setting up June as a potentially key meeting.
While a surprise burst of 0.5 percent quarterly growth in
the first-quarter improved market sentiment and optimism about
the euro zone economy, the outlook has remained somewhat
similar.
The latest poll showed a stable quarterly growth rate of 0.4
percent in each quarter from the second half of this year to
end-2018, which is not enough to bring inflation back to the
ECB's target of close to 2 percent.
Inflation is forecast to average 1.6 percent this year
before easing to 1.5 percent next. But it is not expected to hit
the central bank's target even in 2019.
When asked what could steer the euro zone economy off course
from its current growth path a majority of economists picked a
premature removal of ECB stimulus and a rising instability in
debt markets.
Some economists also chose a stronger euro as a reason for
the euro zone economy to stutter.
The recent resurgence in the economy has coincided with a
weaker currency and if the single currency strengthens then that
could weigh.
(For other economic outlook polls stories:)
(Polling, analysis and graphic by Vivek Mishra and Indradip
Ghosh; Editing by Ross Finley and Catherine Evans)