BERLIN Feb 2 A pick-up in euro zone inflation
is largely due to the baseline effect of oil prices and
underlying price pressures are subdued, European Central Bank
policymaker Peter Praet said on Thursday.
"You have to be very careful when you start changing a
policy that the conditions are right," ECB chief economist Praet
said at a business conference in Berlin. "And today we see
underlying price pressures remaining quite subdued."
He added that given a rise in uncertainties policymakers
would have to act carefully and preserve a financial environment
in which conditions are accommodative.
Praet said threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose
tariffs on imports and other protectionist proposals are
alarming and urged the new administration to show reason.
"I am worried about the signals we get from the U.S. But
still at the end of the day we hope it will be reasonable," he
said.
