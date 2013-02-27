FRANKFURT Feb 27 The longer the European
Central Bank sticks with its ultra-low interest rates and
provision of unlimited liquidity to banks, the less effective
this highly accommodative monetary policy will be, ECB
policymaker Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
The ECB's so-called non-standard policy measures - provision
of unlimited liquidity and bond purchases - are temporary in
nature, Praet added in a speech in Frankfurt.
"The longer we carry on with a highly accommodative monetary
policy, characterised by extremely low interest rates and excess
liquidity in the banking system, the more we will see a
phenomenon manifesting itself with greater and greater
evidence," he said.
"I am referring to what used to be known as 'instrument
instability' in policymaking: the need to apply larger and
larger doses of the same policy interventions only to see their
macroeconomic influence becoming more and more tenuous."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel)