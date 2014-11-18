FRANKFURT Nov 18 There are no taboos for
European Central Bank experts who are studying possible next
policy steps in case the ECB's current measures are not
sufficient to revive the euro zone economy, ECB Executive Board
member Peter Praet has said.
"We want to be ready, if needed, to implement additional
measures very rapidly," Praet told the Financial Times in an
interview conducted on Monday and published on the FT's website
on Tuesday.
The ECB has launched a package of stimulus measures over the
past months that include four-year loans for banks, and
purchases of private sector assets to unblock lending to euro
zone households and companies and thereby accelerate the
recovery.
But if these measures are insufficient to bring euro zone
inflation - now at 0.4 percent - back to the ECB's medium-term
target of below, but close to, 2 percent, the ECB has said many
times that it stands ready to do more.
It has now asked two committees to prepare possible next
steps. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday that these
could include purchases of government bonds - a step that is
strongly opposed in Germany.
"These committees have a very open mandate, and there is
really no taboo in terms of what they should study," Praet was
quoted as saying. "And there is no exclusion in their freedom of
thinking."
