FRANKFURT Oct 28 The European Central Bank has a duty to use all the instruments in its toolbox to achieve its inflation target or risks losing its credibility, the ECB's chief economist said.

"You have this mandate (of almost 2 percent inflation) to reach," Praet, who sits on the ECB's executive board, said at an event in Riga.

"The credibility of the policy... you cannot take it lightly. You have a duty to use the instruments. You're paid for that and have a duty. Of course there are unintended consequence and we're aware." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Writing by Francesco Canepa)