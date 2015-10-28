BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT Oct 28 The European Central Bank has a duty to use all the instruments in its toolbox to achieve its inflation target or risks losing its credibility, the ECB's chief economist said.
"You have this mandate (of almost 2 percent inflation) to reach," Praet, who sits on the ECB's executive board, said at an event in Riga.
"The credibility of the policy... you cannot take it lightly. You have a duty to use the instruments. You're paid for that and have a duty. Of course there are unintended consequence and we're aware." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Writing by Francesco Canepa)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.